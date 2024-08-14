Roller skating rink brings nostalgia and family fun to Santa Monica

The new Roll @ Santa Monica is more than just a skating rink, it's a celebration of movement, music, and the vibrant spirit of the city itself.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- As the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean along Santa Monica, there's no better place to be than gliding across the rink, surrounded by the buzz of excited skaters and the rhythm of the music.

"Roller skating, it is kind of a lost art, and it's coming back," said Robert Keith, Director of Rink Operations at Willy Bietak Productions. "We have disco music. We have disco balls. We have the hot dog stand here, if you're hungry. We have a bunch of people that come together wanting to celebrate the fun and sport of roller skating."

Whether you're looking to relive the joy of skating under the stars or are trying it for the first time, Roll @ Santa Monica roller skating rink offers an experience that is both timeless and fun.

"It's phenomenal weather, so to be able to be outside roller skating, and be free is iconic to Santa Monica," said Jeff Kuei, a local resident.

The inaugural experience runs through October 14, 2024.

Roll @ Santa Monica

1324 5th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

https://rollatsantamonica.com/