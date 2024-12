Santa Claus ditches sleigh, parachutes into Thousand Oaks instead

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- What better way to start the Christmas festivities than with Santa Claus ditching his sleigh and using his parachute instead, making a spectacular arrival from the sky at Janss Marketplace in Thousand Oaks.

That kicked off a day of holiday celebration at the Jingle Bell Jump Event on Friday.

Families got the opportunity to meet Skydiving Santa and hear stories from Mrs. Claus.