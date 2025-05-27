Inside the largest Filipino grocery store in Texas

For some, Seafood City is far more than just a grocery store, it's a slice of home.

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Seafood City is the biggest Filipino supermarket in North America, and its only location in Texas is in Sugar Land.

"Everything is here," one shopper told us. "I can find everything that I like that I missed back home."

The supermarket also features a large food hall serving popular and classic dishes of the Philippines.

"Everybody comes here not only for the groceries, but also for the food and the experience." Seafood City representative Anthony Guevara said.

Seafood City is located at 15237 Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land.



