Sweet Catch Brooklyn: Changing Perceptions, One Plate at a Time

Broolyn, New York -- In the heart of Flatbush, Brooklyn, a culinary revolution is taking place. Kawana Jefferson, a Black woman entrepreneur, has created a dining experience that not only tantalizes taste buds but also celebrates Black culture and empowers aspiring business owners. Her restaurant, Sweet Catch Brooklyn, stands as a testament to the rich tapestry of Southern cuisine and the resilience of Black entrepreneurship.

While not all Southern food is considered soul food, the reverse holds true: soul food is undeniably Southern. Growing up with Southern flavors at home in New York, Jefferson recognized a gap in the culinary landscape. She envisioned a space where the warmth of Southern hospitality could meld seamlessly with the vibrant energy of Brooklyn.

"When you come into the space, it's inviting, it's light, it's refreshing. I mean, it really makes you feel like you are cracking crabs in the low country by the beach," Jefferson said, "And that's really what I wanted people to feel when they patronize: a sense of warmth, a sense of inclusion, and a sense of comfort."

According to Civil Eats, of the approximately one million restaurants in the United States, a mere 8% are Black-owned. Even more striking, only about 2,800 are owned by Black women. Jefferson says she wants to use her platforms to bridge the gap for Black female entrepreneurs.

"I'm always encountering women and men that are really intimidated or want to be entrepreneurs, and really just don't know where to start," Jefferson said, "And I do absolutely 100% feel a sense of responsibility to share my journey and to share the tools that have gotten me to a place of being an entrepreneur exclusively for six years. Right. So I think there's a lot of triumph in that. ... I find a lot of satisfaction in being able to just share those tools. I'm definitely not a gatekeeper. And I mean, but why would I be right? Like, there's so much power and inclusion, there's so much power in the community, and the stronger our community is, the stronger I am."

The menu is a love letter to seafood, with roots embedded in African cuisine and South Carolina traditions. Some of the signature items include Crab Deviled Eggs, Moules Frites and House Cornbread.

Jefferson is acutely aware of the stigma often associated with soul food. Her mission extends beyond serving delicious meals; she aims to reshape America's perception of Black cuisine.

" [ The stigma of soul food highlights ] the fact that we still have a ways to go in this country as far as how African Americans are portrayed and how a lot of the dishes and things that are close to our culture are portrayed. I find that having this platform allows me to kind of lessen that gap and help to change the narrative," she said.

