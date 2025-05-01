Special education students celebrate accomplishments at Disney-themed 'prom' in San Gabriel Valley

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (KABC) -- A fun prom-like event was organized for special education students in the San Gabriel Valley to celebrate their accomplishments this year!

