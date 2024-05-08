Star Wars fans go the distance at movie marathon at San Francisco's Alamo Drafthouse

San Francisco's Alamo Drafthouse, a theater passionate about film, celebrates May the 4th with a Star Wars movie marathon.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Star Wars is a film franchise that has become more than just a movie.

"Star Wars is something that honestly binds generations together, as corny as it sounds, it really does," movie marathon attendee Gabriel Estrada stated.

When May the 4th came around, Alamo Drafthouse, a movie theater passionate about film, was compelled to host a Star Wars movie marathon.

"I don't think I've ever done that in my life, is sit there and watch every single movie so this is a first time for me," Estrada revealed.

"I'm here for Phantom Menace," Hunter, a die-hard fan, declared.

"For me, I'm an original trilogy guy," Estrada added.

Over the course of 20 hours and 22 minutes, fans watched all 9 films back to back.

"Star Wars, that's one of those movies that I never fall asleep because I'm just always so captivated by the movie," Estrada said.

"I'm not going to blink," Hunter shared.

If attendees do indeed feel a little sleepy, Alamo Drafthouse is supplying them with unlimited Coke and coffee.

"We going to be making people do some stretches, run around the theater maybe a little bit so that we can stay awake," Alamo Drafthouse Senior National Event Manager Bridget Garraway explained.

In between films, fans participated in a costume contest, competed in trivia challenges and enjoyed a special exhibit. Rancho Obi-Wan, a museum with the largest, privately-owned collection of Star Wars memorabilia, collaborated with Alamo Drafthouse to create a pop-up museum.

"We worked with them to find some pieces that maybe you couldn't just see when you went to the store or went to your local shop," Garraway said.

Whether attendees stayed awake or fell asleep, they all experienced an unforgettable Star Wars event.

"I think that's more fun than watching it at home in my pajamas," moviegoer Heather Flett revealed.

"I'm going to leave here with fond memories that I'm going to take to the grave," Hunter added.

For more information about other Alamo Drafthouse events, visit here.

If you are interested in visiting Rancho Obi-Wan, go here.