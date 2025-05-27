Camper vans, community and storytelling along the American road

NEW YORK -- What do you get when you combine off-roading and camping?

Some darn good stories to tell.

Alabama-based Storyteller Overland builds off-road camping vehicles, which have attracted a passionate community of customers who support each other on and off the road.

The company showed off some of its most popular products as it helped host Overlander Weekend at the 2025 New York International Auto Show.

Overlanding is a broad term that chief engagement officer Summer Trammel describes as "people wanting to get off grid, off the beaten path, get outside with their families and just enjoy nature."

Storyteller Overland has a hefty lineup of rigs that Trammel says the vehicles, "are completely off grid capable; meaning they have all power and water onboard."

It takes time to learn the ropes so the company has cultivated an enthusiastic community of Overlanders who support each other and share their stories along the way.

Dave Mathisen is grateful for peers who helped him understand "what I can do in this van because we just did it together. I also learned what I can trust the van to do and made it a little more capable because I'm confident in it."



