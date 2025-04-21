Montgomery boutique turns trash into trendy threads

Morgan Calhoun gives clothing destined for the landfill new life at Sweet Texas Treasures, proving that fashion can be stylish and sustainable.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Morgan Calhoun rescues clothes destined for landfills and upcycle them into one-of-a-kind shirts, jackets, and hats.

"I feel like everyone is just buying, buying, buying rather than reusing," Calhoun said. "So, I'm super passionate about repurposing the clothing you already have."

You can find Calhoun's original designs at Sweet Texas Treasures, a Boutique she opened in 2016.

It's a business that all started with a Texas-themed onesie she made for her newborn daughter.

"I was able to turn my passion into a brand," Calhoun said. "Our designs now, for Sweet Texas Treasures, have been in over 350 boutiques nationwide."

Click the video above to see the story.

Sweet Texas Treasures is located at 15949 Hwy 105 W in Montgomery, Texas.