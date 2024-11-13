The Tan Man's bright side

GENTLE GIANT: At 6' 5" and 325 pounds, Phil Brayton's physical presence is only surpassed by his bigger-than-life positive personality.

GENTLE GIANT: At 6' 5" and 325 pounds, Phil Brayton's physical presence is only surpassed by his bigger-than-life positive personality.

GENTLE GIANT: At 6' 5" and 325 pounds, Phil Brayton's physical presence is only surpassed by his bigger-than-life positive personality.

GENTLE GIANT: At 6' 5" and 325 pounds, Phil Brayton's physical presence is only surpassed by his bigger-than-life positive personality.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Walking down 19th Street in the Heights, Phil Brayton is hard to miss.

"I'm doing hair, and here comes this man. I'm screaming, 'Venus, come here. Who is this man outside?'" One woman shared.

Phil is known as the "Tan Man." The 65-year-old is often shirtless, wearing a blazer and shorts. He is 6'5", weighs 325 pounds, and has a positive personality that outshines his build. His mission to spread joy comes after working decades in the funeral business.

"I was surrounded by grief, and when I was away from that, I wanted to be surrounded by happiness."

Click on the video above to see the story.