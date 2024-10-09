Explore The Cellar: Wine Library, Pasadena's hidden gem for global wines and a library of books

PASADENA, Calif -- Underneath the streets of Pasadena lies a hidden gem, The Cellar: Wine Library. This unique wine cellar combines a passion for fine wines with the joy of reading.

As you enter The Cellar, you walk through a hidden entrance cleverly disguised by stacked barrels. Once inside, there is a large selection of wines and fresh cheeses on the menu.

In addition to its impressive wine collection, The Cellar features an extensive library of books, available for you to grab at any moment.

The Cellars owner, Leo Temory, is to thank for the inclusion of these books.

"Its sort of a culmination of all my favorite things in the world: wine and books," he said. "It took me almost a year to gather all these books, so I personally hand-selected every book that's on the walls and on the shelves."

While you're enjoying a glass of wine, you can also enjoy a fun game of cards, checkers or chess, all readily available.

Step into this underground sanctum and indulge in the pleasures of sipping, reading, and relaxing.

26 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91105

https://www.lecellar.com/



