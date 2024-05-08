WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.
According to californialistings.com, a West Hollywood penthouse condo just sold for a record-breaking $24 million, making it the highest paid condo complex in the greater Los Angeles area.
While the condo doesn't come with its own front yard, it does include a wraparound terrace, 24-hour concierge service and more than 6,400 square feet of living space.
The owners will get to have actor Matt Damon as their neighbor and a stunning view of L.A.'s colorful skyline.
However, the luxurious property boasts a $11,295 homeowner association fee, paid monthly.