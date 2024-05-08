West Hollywood penthouse condo sells for record-breaking $24M, most ever paid for condo in LA area

If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.

If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.

If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.

If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- If you thought California housing prices couldn't get any higher, a recently sold condo's price tag might surprise you.

According to californialistings.com, a West Hollywood penthouse condo just sold for a record-breaking $24 million, making it the highest paid condo complex in the greater Los Angeles area.

While the condo doesn't come with its own front yard, it does include a wraparound terrace, 24-hour concierge service and more than 6,400 square feet of living space.

Record-breaking home prices in SoCal making it difficult for buyers and sellers

Soaring prices in the Southern California housing market are making it difficult for both buyers and sellers alike.

The owners will get to have actor Matt Damon as their neighbor and a stunning view of L.A.'s colorful skyline.

However, the luxurious property boasts a $11,295 homeowner association fee, paid monthly.