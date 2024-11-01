World Burgers in Whittier offers international recipes inspired by owner's travels

You can travel the world one burger at a time when you feast at World Burgers in Whittier. The concept was born from owner Al Alcala's travels.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Travel the world one burger at a time as you take a trip to World Burgers in Whittier.

The local gem is located off the 72 Freeway on Painter Avenue alongside plenty of shopping in the Whittier Quad and offers international flavors for each burger on the menu.

"I'll pick up my daughters from high school and bring them here after school. This is our place. This is our go to place," said area resident Mike Pope.

The gourmet burger joint offers more than a dozen options to choose from.

The tiny flags on each sandwich represents a different country, from Irish to Korean style burgers and everything in between.

Owner Al Alcala says the concept came about from his travels around the world and his appreciation for Southern California's diversity.

"We're so culturally diverse in L.A. County, so I think that if people come in, they'll get to try different cultures and different flavors of that country," Alcala said.

The Californian Burger is the reigning favorite, but the restaurant features other unique U.S. and Mexican recipes like the Nashville and Guadalajara burgers.

The Argentinian burger is the next best seller, featuring a big, juicy patty with provolone cheese, chimichurri, tomatoes and onions on a brioche bun.

Once you've used your passport to travel to all the different 'burgers,' you get one for free.

Root beer floats and freshly cut fries are an added bonus to the handcrafted burgers Alacala creates, inspired by his time around the globe.

Thank you Andrea Dominguez of Whitter for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.