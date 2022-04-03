ABC7 salutes

Vietnam veteran's welcome home ceremony in Antelope Valley honors those who served

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Antelope Valley honors Vietnam War veterans in welcome home ceremony

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- In honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, an organization held a welcome home ceremony in Palmdale to celebrate those who served in the war.

This celebration was nearly 50 years in the making and was a homecoming these Vietnam veterans did not receive when they returned from war.

On March 29, 1973, the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. For many Vietnam veterans, coming home was not easy.

"We were looked down upon for what we were told what to do," said Michael Bertell of The Mobile Vietnam Wall Memorial. "We tossed out our G.I. clothes. We tried to melt back into society. If we were asked how we were doing, we said fine."

The Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition is helping to remedy the wrongs of the past by creating awareness of the sacrifice and service of those who were in the Vietnam War.

Dozens in the community came out to show their support and honor them as returning hometown heroes.

"It's something we didn't have when we got home, and it's unfortunate," said Philip Roberts, a retired member of the U.S. navy. "It's about time we had something like this."

Each Vietnam veteran was presented with a commemorative lapel pin specifically created for the ceremony as a show of appreciation. It is a recognition of what the Vietnam veterans endured during the war and coming home.

"When you see a vet, walk up to him and say, 'thank you for your service and welcome home,'" said Roberts.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspalmdalenavyveteransvietnam warmilitaryabc7 salutesveteran
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
New photo exhibit puts spotlight on deported veterans
40th Infantry Division Korean war veterans honored in Los Alamitos
Vet diagnosed with ALS sees Super Bowl wish come true
Air Force demonstration team prepares to soar over Super Bowl
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Police give update following mass shooting in Sacramento
1 dead, 11 injured in shooting at outdoor concert in Dallas
2 killed by suspected drunk driver who was fleeing from police
Suspect attempts to steal Hollywood tour van, police say
Riverside security guard beaten after asking man to leave, police say
Average LA County gas price drops for 6th consecutive day
Californians warned about risk from British Columbia oysters
Show More
Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93
Bob Baffert banned from Santa Anita, Los Alamitos amid suspension
LA women's group rallies for lives of murdered, missing Black women
Firefighters respond to 3-alarm blaze at El Monte warehouse
Body of missing man found in Griffith Park with dog by his side
More TOP STORIES News