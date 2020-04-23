Coronavirus crisis: Vietnamese restaurants in OC's Little Saigon provide meals to medical workers, the homeless and seniors

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6125056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'MOVEMENT OF GENEROSITY': About twenty local Vietnamese businesses, like 7 Leaves Cafe, united to deliver free meals to hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- In March ABC7 reported a story about local nail salons donating masks and gloves to health care workers. That report inspired some Vietnamese-American restaurants who wanted to do their part to give back to the community.They're not just donating masks, they're also delivering food.Workers at the Recess Room are pulling an all-nigher getting ready for the biggest delivery yet."Just to support the healthcare workers who are on the front lines right now," said Sonlam Nguyen of 7 Leaves Cafe.Provided at no cost-being delivered to hospitals, including Memorial Care Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley."Dozens of restaurants have been delivering like 1000 meals so far," said Tam Nguyen.Tam Nguyen, the president of Advance Beauty College, says a movement of generosity gained momentum just weeks ago after our story aired on ABC7 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the nail industry."It's been heart wrenching hearing the stories," said Nguyen on March 30.Through a new campaign, "Nailing it for Healthcare Workers," nail salons and suppliers donated hundreds of thousands of masks and gloves.Now as the anniversary of the Fall of Saigon approaches, twenty Vietnamese-American owned restaurants are also giving back."There are volunteers who have committed to 10-thousand food and drink items in one day," said Nguyen.Nguyen says deliveries will go to medical workers, grocery store employees, seniors and homeless shelters across Orange and L.A. counties.Nguyen says they're also calling on other Vietnamese American communities across the U.S. to join them April 30th for a national day of giving back."It's also going to be a day when we solemnly commemorate the Fall of Saigon, and also highlight the rise of Vietnamese-Americans in helping with frontline workers to conquer COVID-19," said Nguyen.Also, in addition to the food deliveries, 1,975 thank-you cards in a symbolic remembrance of 1975, the year marking the fall of Saigon.