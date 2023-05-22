Memorial vigil honors man fatally struck by vehicle involved in street takeover

A memorial vigil in South Los Angeles honored a man who was out for a walk when he was struck by a vehicle involved in a street takeover.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A memorial vigil in South Los Angeles honored a 27-year-old man who was out for a walk when he was fatally struck by a vehicle involved in a street takeover.

Raymond Olivares was walking with his girlfriend when he killed in February. She too was struck and continues to recover.

Family members and friends gathered for the candlelight vigil, where they expressed their heartbreak.

"He pushed me to become an educator," Olivares' sister Alison said, speaking at the memorial as she wiped away tears. "Now, I work to inspire a future."

The vigil was held on what would have been Olivares' 28th birthday.