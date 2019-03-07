Vigil to be held for girl found dead on Hacienda Heights trail

A vigil for an unidentified girl found dead on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week will be held Thursday evening.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A vigil for an unidentified girl found dead on a trail in Hacienda Heights earlier this week will be held Thursday.

Authorities sought help from the public in identifying the girl, releasing a sketch of the victim during a press conference Wednesday. They described the girl as being between the ages of 8 and 13, 4 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 55 pounds.

Her body was partially inside a duffel bag when it was found Tuesday morning by county workers clearing brush in the area.

"These are the hardest cases to handle. Anything involving a child. This is very sad," Lt. Scott Hoglund said at the press conference.

The victim's cause of death remains undetermined and the case is being treated as a suspicious death investigation. An autopsy is also planned for Thursday.

The vigil will take place tonight at 6 p.m. in a supermarket parking lot at Colima and Hacienda Boulevard near where the girl was found.

Anyone who saw a vehicle parked alongside Hacienda Boulevard on Sunday or has information related to the case is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau.
