EMBED >More News Videos Calls to a suicide and help hotline in Los Angeles went up more than 8,000% from February to March because of the novel coronavirus.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Police Department officers sprang into action to save the life of a woman dangling off the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.The woman had climbed over the railing, slid down some fencing and was clinging on for dear life when officers dragged her to safety and got her the help she needed. If you or someone you know needs help , please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or text "hello" to 741741.