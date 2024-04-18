Video: Suspect knocks woman to ground, snatches purse in San Fernando

The suspect threw a woman to the ground outside her home in San Fernando and violently struggled with her before stealing her purse.

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the suspect in a violent purse-snatching caught on camera in San Fernando.

The traumatized victim, who was just trying to buy some flowers for her mom, spoke about the terrifying encounter.

Juliana Murillo had just arrived home Monday afternoon with the flowers for her mother's birthday.

"When I was about to go in I got attacked by a man," she recalled tearfully. "He pushed me really hard. I hit my head on the door. I couldn't process what was going on and my body just went into shock. I just kept saying 'What are you doing? What are you doing?'"

Video shows the man push Juliana to the ground and then struggle with her as she tries to hold onto the purse. She tries to pull it back but eventually he is able to grab it and run away. Inside the bag were her ID, keys and card.

She says a short time later she was notified that someone had tried to use her information through a PayPal account. Afterward, someone found the discarded bag and returned it to her.

San Fernando police say this type of crime is rare for the community.

"It's heartbreaking seeing the video, especially when an innocent person is randomly attacked like that," said Lt. Walter Dominguez with the San Fernando Police Department. "We are doing everything within our means to investigate this crime."

Juliana is hopeful that telling her story can prevent others from being victimized.

"It's just a very unfortunate situation and I want to make everybody aware to be vigilant and look at their surroundings," she said.

San Fernando police ask anyone with information to contact the department.