Angry tenant kicks, screams and damages landlord's property near USC campus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California landlord is concerned for his renters and property and he continues to deal with a problematic tenant. While the eviction process is underway, it could take much longer than expected.

The tenant in question is seen in videos kicking, screaming and damaging property on his landlord's doorstep at the four-unit apartment building near the USC campus.

The building's owner, Andrew, told Eyewitness News a similar incident happened this week.

"I was already in bed asleep and he was just banging on my door, kicking it in. I called 911. I called three times and I waited two hours for a response," he said. "He broke three cameras outside of my building, kicked in my door."

Andrew says it's not the first time the tenant has acted out.

"He beat up his mother and the police were called. He beat up his father... I believe it was a week after, and the police were called."

But, police have been little help. Those troubles prompted Andrew to begin the eviction process - for his safety and that of his tenants.

"I do feel responsibility. They've told me that they're in fear, too, and I'm doing the most I can. I'm doing the eviction process... it takes months, actually, and even with this problem it can't be expedited.

For Andrew and other mom-and-pop landlords, resources are limited.

"If you actually do a Google search, and you look, there are plenty of resources for people who are tenants to fight being evicted but there aren't any resources for the landlord," said Stuart Waldman, president of The Valley Industry and Commerce Association.

Waldman says pending legislation in the city could make it even tougher - barring landlords like Andrew from considering credit histories, prior evictions and convictions for violence or sexual assaults.

"How is a landlord really supposed to make a decision on who to pick to be a tenant if that were to pass?" Waldman asked.

For now, Andrew has to wait and hope for the best as the process plays out.