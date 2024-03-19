Violets Are Blue skincare is the latest brand we're loving - here's why

Choosing the right products for your skin is not an easy task, especially if you have sensitive skin that irritates easily. It's also difficult to have a 20-step skincare routine and have time to devote to it every morning. These are the problems Violets Are Blue founder, Cynthia Besteman, wanted to solve.

A mover and shaker in the NYC real estate business and a Broadway star, Besteman left it all behind to focus on her true passion: skincare. After being diagnosed with breast cancer - with no prior family history - Besteman really started to pay more attention to what she was putting in her body. That's how Violets are Blue was born. "I started making my own skincare through my treatment because it gave me something to focus on and take back control of my health," she says.

Her main goal was to design a line of skincare that could be safe for women in chemotherapy treatment. Chemotherapy can cause burning and blistering on your skin, she says. Her products are safe to use during this time, with Violets Are Blue championing a full line of skin care endorsed by the Mt. Sinai Dubin Breast Center in NYC. Each individual entering chemotherapy receives a free package specially hand-wrapped by the brand on their first day.

"I wanted to give back to the women, who like me, are going through this difficult time," she says. She also wanted a line of products that didn't just appeal to women in treatment, but also women overall, those with sensitive skin prone to breakouts or skin lined with wrinkles and fine lines.

Here are some of the best products you can shop from Violets Are Blue, and why Besteman thinks they'll work for your skin.

The best Violets Are Blue skincare products

Violets Are Blue Magnesium Deodorant $25 Shop at Violets Are Blue

"It's really important to use a nonaluminum deodorant as aluminum seals your armpits shut so nothing can get in or out," Besteman says. "So anything that's trying to get out through your armpits - like sweat and toxins - gets absorbed back into your body." This deodorant is also unscented, and free of any essential oils. so it won't irritate your skin. Magnesium also helps with odor control and can help relieve migraines and muscle tension, according to the brand and the National Library of Medicine.

Violets Are Blue Ultra Violet Facial Serum $58 Shop at Violets Are Blue

This organic facial serum has everything you need to rejuvenate your skin and make it feel and look younger according to Besteman. "You can just put a little bit on your face and whatever's left over you can run through your hair, put on your cuticles, your elbows, any place that needs a little bit of extra loving."It's made with rose hips, primrose oil, jojoba oil, carrot seed and lavender.

Violets Are Blue Face And Body Lotion $52 Shop at Violets Are Blue

Top-rated by Violets Are Blue Shoppers, this versatile lotion provides hydration for both your face and body. "It's light enough to use on your face but strong enough to cover your whole body," says Besteman. It's formulated from a blend of essential oils, including argan, avocado and sweet almond. Plus, it's rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, D and E which can result in smoother, plumper skin according to the brand.

Violets Are Blue Enzyme Jelly Hydra Mask $72 Shop at Violets Are Blue

This mask is a personal favorite - I've been wearing it to bed three times a week and have noticed an improvement in both my dry skin and uneven skin tone. "I worked on this mask for over three years and what's great about it, is it's for all skin types," she says. " If you have sensitive skin, leave it on for three to four minutes. If you don't have sensitive skin, you can leave it on for up to 15 minutes for beautiful, glowing skin." It promotes collagen, brightens and also smooths your skin, according to the brand. You can also use it to take your makeup off, says Besteman.

