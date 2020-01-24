Health & Fitness

Diddy to pediatric cancer patients: 'I'll dance with y'all everyday!'

By Eyewitness News
LARCHMONT, Westchester County -- In the song "Bad Boy for Life," rapper Diddy says, 'We ain't going nowhere" and those words are the inspiration for a group of young cancer patients.

The kids have either beaten cancer or are still battling cancer, and they were on a quest to attract the attention of the rapper and entrepreneur. They succeeded!

After seeing several stories and posts to him from not only the nonprofit Fighting All Monsters (FAM), but celebrities as well, he responded on Instagram.

Diddy said that he was inspired and humbled by the fact that the kids and their families found strength in one of his songs.

"I'll dance with y'all everyday! Never stop believing...and remember WE AIN'T GOING NOWHERE!!!!" Diddy said.

To get his attention, they put out a video with close to half a million views.

The video is set to his hit song "Bad Boys for Life," which is FAM'S unofficial anthem.

So far, there's no word on if Sean Combs plans to dance with any the children in person, or if he meant he'll do so on his own with the kids in mind.
Pediatric cancer nonprofit aims for Diddy's support with video
