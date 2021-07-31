community

Join PRIDE at ABC7 | Disney PRIDE for the 2021 AIDS Walk Los Angeles

Funds raised are a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health and other HIV/AIDS health and support organization beneficiaries
AIDS Walk Los Angeles 2020 edition

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, APLA Health is again mounting an online only, digital AIDS Walk Los Angeles.

This year, APLA Health has partnered with Ongina to host a weekly online video talk show, "The Walk Show."

Every week Ongina will "walk" participants through weekly challenges, community stories, fundraising tips and much more!

Ongina, a contestant on the inaugural season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," emotionally disclosed her HIV-positive status after winning a challenge on the show.

You can walk in style and celebrate Pride all year long with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk Los Angeles!



ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the ABC7 Pride Collection to support AIDS Walk Los Angeles. Check out our ABC7 Pride t-shirt, tank top and fanny pack!.

AIDS Walk Los Angeles is the pioneer fundraising walk against HIV. It raises vital funds and builds support and awareness of the continuing need to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Funds raised are a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health as well as other HIV/AIDS health and support organization beneficiaries.

Since 1985, hundreds of thousands of walkers and supporters have raised nearly $90 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles County.

ABC7 is a Grand Sponsor of the event, and will broadcast a special presentation of "Localish LA" focused on AIDS Walk L.A., Sunday, September 19 at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7, abc7.com/live and the ABC7 Los Angeles app.

Individuals and teams can register at aidswalkla.org.

You can donate to the PRIDE at ABC7 | Disney PRIDE team here.

The campaign runs through Sunday, October 3.
