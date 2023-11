The historic Vista Theatre in Los Feliz reopened Friday, and it's ready to welcome any and all movie lovers.

Historic Vista Theatre in Los Feliz reopens, and it's better than ever

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The historic Vista Theatre in Los Feliz reopened Friday, and it's ready to welcome any and all movie lovers.

The theater first opened in the 1920s and was closed during the pandemic. It was recently bought by Hollywood heavyweight director Quentin Tarantino, who vowed to preserve its history.

Eyewitness News reporter Leo Stallworth takes you inside the newly-renovated theater in the video above.