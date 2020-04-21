Father and daughter build 100 hygiene kits for homeless

Atwater Village (KABC) -- This father-daughter duo in Atwater Village is building 100 hygiene kits for the homeless.Michael Batistick and his 4-year-old daughter Mia have set up a building station at home.Michael does homelessness outreach regularly with SELAH organizing a monthly potluck for the homeless community living by the Los Angeles River."She's usually there helping us feed people who come up from the river who live on the river, but also do intake with them and, you know, make sure that they get the services they need," said Batistick.But due to physical distancing guidelines, he's had to change his strategy."Right now, we can't do direct engagement. We cannot go out and do what we usually do. So right now, we're trying to do what we can without putting people experiencing homelessness at risk," he said.Since he and Mia are stuck at home, Batistick says this is a great way to spend quality time together but to also teach Mia about the importance of giving back."We're probably doing this all weekend because there's 100 to make and we have eight made but it's a fun thing to do," he said.If you're looking to give back to the homeless visit www.selahnhc.org for more resources.