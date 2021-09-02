Veterans for Peace preparing to welcome back vets from Afghanistan

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- As the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, Southern California veterans prepared to welcome them home. Volunteers with Veterans for Peace are getting the word out at Chapman University to help prepare communities welcome back veterans as they return home from Afghanistan.Louis Raprager III served aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln from 1999 to 2003. He says there's good and bad to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan."I'm glad that we're not there but I also feel conflicted for the afghan people and I just want to make sure that our troops come home and they get the help that they need," said Raprager.Raprager says that can come from friends, family- anyone wanting to help guide vets in the right direction. Tell them it's OK to ask for help. He hopes to help those who still have a chance through awareness about veteran suicide and resources to prevent it."I lost a lot of friends and that's why I want people to reach out," said Raprager.As for those unable to evacuate now at the mercy of the Taliban, Raprager says he's turning to his faith."We can only pray for the best. I hope that democracy stands," said Raprager.