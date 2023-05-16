'Walk and Play LA' event raises money for critical patient care at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles is hosting its 7th annual "Walk and Play L.A." event at the Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

ABC7's Coleen Sullivan will serve as emcee.

The fundraiser includes a 3K walk, a family festival with live entertainment and sports activities for all ages.

"Walk and Play L.A." helps to support the health of kids in Los Angeles.

"You have a lot of families out here. You know, it's amazing that people come together to help Children's Hospital," said Jim Eberle of Company 3 & Method Studios.

"It's such a wonderful facility that kids can go to in need, they don't have money, they can still get care."

All funds raised go towards ensuring patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles receive the lifesaving and critical care they need.

For more infomation and to register, go to chla.org.