Suspect arrested for sex assault on 81-year-old with dementia in Pacoima; bail set at $2.1 million

Video caught a man sexually assaulting an 81-year-old woman with dementia in her Pacoima home after she mistakenly let him in.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 22-year-old man has been arrested following a sexual assault on an elderly woman suffering from dementia in Pacoima.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Walker Gabriel Munoz was taken into custody Friday and booked for kidnapping with intent to commit rape. His bail has been set at $2.1 million.

Family members of the 81-year-old woman told Eyewitness News Munoz committed the acts Monday around 6:45 p.m. in the woman's apartment in Pacoima, and the encounter was caught on video.

The woman's son-in-law says the video shows her letting the man into her apartment after he knocked, mentally unaware of what she was doing.

After checking other rooms, he returned to the living room where the camera shows him sexually touching her and making her perform sexual acts upon him.

"The video catches him doing things that I wouldn't wish on anyone," said the son-in-law. "There's a lot of elderly people in the community. This guy needs to be off the streets. It's probably not the first time and it won't be the last time he's done this, or will do this."

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Foothill Division Detectives at 818-834-3115. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.