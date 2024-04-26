Crews make steady progress on wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Caltrans is making steady progress on the wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills.

The agency shared a video update, saying 14 girders have been placed over the southbound lanes.

But there's still a long way to go -- more than 80 girders need to be installed.

Overnight lane closures continue during the workweek.

Southbound lanes are closed from Chesebro Road to Liberty Canyon Road, starting at 11 p.m. Lanes usually reopen around 5 a.m.

The crossing will be one of the largest crossings of its kind in the world, stretching 210 feet over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway.

It aims to provide a connection between the population of mountain lions and other wildlife to the larger and more genetically diverse populations to the north.

