Walmart settles for $500K with CA after allegedly selling illegal and deadly brass knuckles online

The largest retailer in the United States has agreed to a settlement with the California Department of Justice after allegedly selling brass knuckles, which are illegal in California, to customers through its website.

Walmart is alleged to have sold more than 250 brass knuckles directly to California consumers on its website, as well as through third-party sellers.

As a condition to the settlement, Walmart will pay $500,000 and be required to prevent the sale of illegal weapons on its website.

"They were being sold right on the website," said Attorney General Rob Bonta at a news conference in Sacramento. "Sixty percent (of them) were sold directly by the retail giant, by Walmart itself, and the other 40% through third parties on their e-commerce site."

"Brass knuckles are extremely dangerous, throwing a punch with them can break bones, make cuts, damage tissue, inflict concussions and other serious injuries and can be and have been in the past fatal," Bonta added.

Officials became aware of the sale of brass knuckles on Walmart's website after someone was arrested for possessing them. The person's defense: I bought it from Walmart, so I thought it must be legal.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a Walmart spokesperson said the company has admitted to no wrongdoing.

"We are committed to being the most trusted retailer. While we believe our policies and procedures comply with California law and admit no liability or wrongdoing, we believe this agreement is in the best interest of all parties," the statement read.

Despite the settlement, the sale of brass knuckles online still appears to be happening in California. After looking at sites of other retailers, Eyewitness News found that brass knuckles are still easily available for online shoppers in the state.