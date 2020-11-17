Food & Drink

Shoppers can get free Thanksgiving dinners through Walmart

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart understands a Thanksgiving dinner may be hard to achieve this year. So, the company has teamed up with Ibotta, a technology company, to save customers money and give away free Thanksgiving dinners.

The following food items can be redeemed as 100% cash back offers. All you have to do is add the seasoning.

Free food items

  • Butterball turkey breast roast
  • McCormick gravy, 0.87 oz. pouch
  • Great Value stuffing mix, 6 oz.
  • Idahoan mashed potatoes, 8 oz. pouch
  • Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup, 10.5 oz. can
  • Great Value cranberry sauce, 14 oz.
  • Great Value green beans, 12 oz.
  • French's crispy fried onions, 2.8 oz.
  • Coca-Cola, 2 liter bottle


Here is how it works:

Download Ibotta

  • Start earning cash back on things you buy every day. Get the app on your phone or the browser extension for your computer.


Add offers
  • Follow the instructions to add all nine free Thanksgiving dinner offers to your list at Walmart.


Shop and earn
  • Shop at Walmart in-store with the Ibotta app or link your Walmart pickup and delivery account to shop online with the browser extension. Either way, you'll get cash back.


The video above is from a previous related story.
