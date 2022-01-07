walmart

Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge

Walmart is expanding its push to deliver groceries straight into customers' kitchen fridges, even when they aren't home.
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 11am-Jan 7, 2022

Walmart is expanding its push to deliver groceries straight into customers' kitchen fridges, even when they aren't home.

Walmart said Wednesday that it plans to make InHome, its $148 annual delivery option, available to 30 million US households by the end of the new year, up from six million today. Walmart will also hire around 3,000 workers to deliver orders for InHome, offering them an extra $1.50 an hour from most store jobs, which begin at $12 an hour.

InHome is a small piece of Walmart's strategy to draw more shoppers online, but its expansion is a sign that Walmart believes the program can help it stand out against Amazon and other retailers' options in the delivery wars. Amazon in April announced a free, similar option called In-Garage Delivery in which delivery drivers can leave groceries in customers' garages, but they don't stock the fridge.

READ ALSO | DoorDash is requiring every employee, from engineers to CEO, to make food deliveries
EMBED More News Videos

DoorDash is asking its employees, all the way up the ranks to its CEO, to again make a delivery at least once a month. Some are not cheering the news.



Walmart did not disclose how many shoppers have signed up or stuck with the program. But it's targeting wealthier, time-strapped customers who are willing to pay a subscription - and are comfortable with a stranger entering their kitchen - to avoid going to the store or sitting at home waiting for their order to arrive.

Walmart debuted InHome in 2019 to more than a million customers in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida. This year, it plans to add Dallas, Los Angeles, Chicago and other areas.

Here's how InHome works: Customers who subscribe order groceries online and select InHome as their delivery option. Walmart's employees wear a camera when they enter customers' homes, allowing shoppers to watch the process live from their phones.

Customers won't have to pay for a camera, but they will have to use an existing smart lock, a garage keypad or a new smart lock from InHome for $50.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.



Want more headlines? Get caught up with your top headlines from Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkamazonmeal deliveryfoodconsumer watchwalmartshoppingapponline shoppinggrocery storedelivery serviceconsumer
WALMART
Pharmacies limiting number of at-home COVID tests you can buy
California sues Walmart over disposal of hazardous waste
Cyber Monday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
TOP STORIES
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Orange County reports 3rd COVID death of child younger than 5
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Caltrans working to reopen Highway 18 after rockslide, huge sinkhole
91 Freeway: New lane opens on busy stretch between Corona and OC
Video shows small plane making emergency landing on Seal Beach
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Show More
Flight cancellations pile up as omicron surge hits airline crews
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
LAUSD providing at-home COVID test kits as new semester approaches
LA Co. fast food workers given masks 'too infrequently,' study shows
Mountain lion believed to be P-22 spotted near Griffith Park
More TOP STORIES News