3 reports of gunmen at separate LA County Walmarts all ruled hoaxes

Police responded to three different gunman scares at Walmart locations in Los Angeles County over the weekend, but all turned out to be hoaxes.

On Sunday afternoon, police evacuated the Walmart in Pico Rivera after a report of a man inside with a gun.

In Santa Fe Springs, authorities say someone called the manager at that location and reported a suspicious person inside, potentially with a gun.

On Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to a Walmart in Rosemead after another similar call that also turned out to be a hoax.

Investigators are trying to determine if all three incidents are connected.