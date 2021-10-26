Deputies respond to San Jacinto Walmart after reports of armed person

Riverside County deputies are in the 1800 block of south San Jacinto avenue in San Jacinto reference a possible armed subject. This is an active scene, we ask the public to stay away from the area. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) October 26, 2021

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Reports of an armed person inside a Walmart store in San Jacinto Monday evening prompted a response from Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies, although no one was found and no injuries were reported."Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Area has been deemed safe for the public," the department tweeted around 7:36 p.m.During the investigation, authorities said there was no active shooter or shooting victims.A tweet from the sheriff's department shortly before 6:30 p.m. asked the public to avoid the 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue as a search was being conducted.Further details about the incident were not immediately available.