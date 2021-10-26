Deputies respond to San Jacinto Walmart after reports of armed person

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 6 p.m. - Oct. 25, 2021

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Reports of an armed person inside a Walmart store in San Jacinto Monday evening prompted a response from Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies, although no one was found and no injuries were reported.

"Area has been thoroughly searched. No armed subject located. Area has been deemed safe for the public," the department tweeted around 7:36 p.m.

During the investigation, authorities said there was no active shooter or shooting victims.

A tweet from the sheriff's department shortly before 6:30 p.m. asked the public to avoid the 1800 block of South San Jacinto Avenue as a search was being conducted.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san jacintoriverside countyinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News