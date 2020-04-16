2 found dead after firefighters extinguish blaze at Walnut home, LA County fire officials say

Two people were found dead after a house fire in Walnut, officials said.
By ABC7.com staff
WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were found dead after a house fire in Walnut on Thursday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 10 a.m. at a two-story home in the 600 block of Rocking Horse Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The ages and identities of the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

About an hour after the fire began, fire officials announced that it was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnutlos angeles countyfatal firefirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Newsom says CA is now in 'pandemic-induced recession'
SoCal father dies waiting for possible COVID-19 plasma donor
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
5 health-care workers among COVID-19 deaths in LA County
Check out the new ABC7 streaming app
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Show More
UCLA doctor breaks down testing, plasma treatment for COVID-19
LA County confirms 40 additional deaths, 567 new COVID-19 cases
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
COVID-19: SoCal couple recounts wife's ordeal, recovery
COVID-19: California WIC enrollment soars amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News