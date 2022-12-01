Pedestrian struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday morning at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived to find the victim unresponsive and suffering from trauma, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead by responding firefighter-paramedics.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital where he was treated for unspecified injuries and released.

"The traffic collision appears to be an intentional act," the Sheriff's Department statement said.

The identities of the victim and driver were not released. An arrest was not immediately announced.

Anyone with information about the incident is to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

