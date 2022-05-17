Society

Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family and former OTV president, dies at 78

Walter Liss, longtime member of ABC family, dies at 78

PHILADELPHIA (KABC) -- Walter Liss, one of the most significant figures in the ABC Owned Television Stations family history, passed away on Monday. He was 78.

Liss, a Philadelphia native, started out with the station group as a promotions manager for ABC7's sister station, WPVI-TV.

In addition to co-writing the lyrics to "Move Closer to Your World," Action News' iconic theme song, his work was instrumental in modernizing ABC stations.



He went on to become general manager at KFSN-TV in Fresno before taking on the same role at WABC-TV in New York City, where he oversaw the development of "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," taking it into national syndication.

In 1999, he became president of ABC Owned Television Stations, serving in that position for 10 years.

Walter had a passion for local television and believed that our commitment to the community was our most important responsibility.



WPVI-TV contributed to this report.
