Watch ABC7 Eyewitness News at 7am

We are now live and local at 7 a.m.! Join us every weekday morning with our free ABC7 Los Angeles app for "Eyewitness News at 7am."
Want to stream this newscast on your TV?
Download the
ABC7 Los Angeles app on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV or AndroidTV
. Just search for "ABC7 Los Angeles" and download our free app.
The newscast will also stream on
our website
and our mobile
apps
.
Ambulance wait times rising during pandemic in LA County
Some school districts left without COVID tests amid high demand
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Nirvana 'Nevermind' baby cover suit dismissed
Winter storm leaves Lake Arrowhead residents without power for days
Powerball jackpot up to $610M in Wednesday drawing
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19
How to get a free COVID test kit sent directly to your home in LA Co.
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
DNA helps ID woman found partially buried in IE desert decades ago
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Anaheim sees rash of apparent drug overdoses in one hour
