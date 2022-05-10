drought

Garcetti to give update on LADWP watering restrictions, conservation efforts amid California drought

Garcetti to give update on watering restrictions, conservation efforts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- California's severe drought could result in new restrictions on the amount of water residents in the Los Angeles area, and beyond, can use.

Mayor Eric Garcetti on Tuesday is expected to make an announcement about new water rules and conservation efforts for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.

Last week, LADWP officials told Eyewitness News there are more than likely two options on the table. The first, one day a week watering for water agencies in impacted areas. In the second option, water agencies would receive a specific amount of water on a monthly basis that they would need to manage.

State water agencies, meanwhile, are expected to hold a virtual meeting to discuss the drought.

Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering restrictions?
The Metropolitan Water District restrictions apply to areas of L.A., Ventura and San Bernardino counties that rely mostly on state water supplied through the district, including some parts of the city of L.A.



January through March of this year were the driest months on record in California, dating back more than 100 years. The state's 58 counties are all under a drought emergency.

State leaders say it's time to rethink our water usage, saying simple actions such as taking shorter showers and swapping out landscaping devices that use less water can go a long way.

More TOP STORIES News