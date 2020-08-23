Water main break shuts down Sunset Boulevard near UCLA, causes some flooding on campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A large water main broke in Westwood near UCLA early Sunday morning, causing some minor flooding on campus and forcing the closure of Sunset Boulevard.The rising floodwaters on the 10600 block of West Sunset Boulevard, which also toppled two large trees, shuttered the usually bustling street between Veteran and Hilgard avenues, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.An estimated reopening time was not immediately clear but drivers were asked to stay away from the area and find alternate routes.No one needed to be rescued and no lives were put in danger by the flooding, which was reported around 1:30 a.m., officials said.UCLA staff were stacking sandbags to protect Pauley Pavilion. The flood wasn't threatening student housing, but could affect other campus in the immediate area, said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humprey.A university alert sent just before 5 a.m. said "all parts of campus are unaffected expect for Charles Young Drive North, parking lot 4, lot 7 and the Intermural Field."Fire officials also said a residential property on the north end of Sunset Boulevard did take on some water.The water line break occurred not far from a July 2015 leak.