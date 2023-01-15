Woman rescued by helicopter from tree above fast-rising water in Laguna Hills

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Rescue crews used a helicopter to save a woman who was trapped clinging to a tree above rapidly rising water in Laguna Hills.

The dramatic rescue happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Aliso Creek near the 24400 block of Christina Court.

When Orange County Fire Authority crews arrived on scene, they found a woman clinging to a tree above the creek as it was filling up with rapidly-moving water.

Swift-water rescue teams tried to reach her from the ground, but ultimately had to bring in a helicopter to hoist her to safety. She was reunited with her family.

Firefighters are reminding people to stay away from fast-moving floodwaters during storms.