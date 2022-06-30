2 injured in high-speed crash that also knocked out power to Watts neighborhood

High-speed crash injures 2, knocks out power to Watts neighborhood

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A serious crash sent at least two people to the hospital and knocked out power to a Watts neighborhood Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Compton Avenue and 111th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities said the driver was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed before crashing into several parked cars and a power pole.

That pole then came crashing down on a house, causing a fire and power outage. It's unclear how many residents in the area were without power and when it would be restored.

The two people in the car were taken to the hospital with broken bones. No other injuries were reported.

