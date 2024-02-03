Kaiser Permanente expands services in Watts with new medical offices

After years of planning and construction, the Kaiser Permanente Watts Medical Offices and the Watts Counseling and Learning Center have opened.

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Watts is one of the most densely populated communities in the country, but it's in desperate need of more adequate medical facilities.

Kaiser Permanente is looking to change that narrative.

The new offices at 103rd Street and Compton Avenue will now serve what the health care provider describes as an underserved community in Los Angeles.

Inside, the exam rooms are all state of the art. Services include pediatrics, adult primary care and behavioral health.

