In the last two weeks nine people have been shot and two people have been killed in Watts.

City officials looking to reduce violence in Watts after recent killings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The calls to end gun violence are growing louder in Watts after two recent shootings.

In the last two weeks nine people have been shot and two people have been killed in the community.

Video posted to the Citizen App showed the scene of one shooting at the Jordan Downs Housing Development Saturday night.

One person was killed and three others were gunned down as they were watching a sporting event.

"We stand here united to bring awareness to the violence," said Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides. "To not settle because it's the community of Watts. And to give a voice to the victims."

Mayor Karen Bass met with the Watts Gang Task Force, saying they are working together to make sure the victims and survivors have the resources they need.