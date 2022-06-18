Wayfarers Chapel, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr., receives National Historic Landmark nomination

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Wayfarers Chapel has been nominated as a National Historic Landmark.The Rancho Palos Verdes property, also known as The Glass Church, was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright Jr. and sits on a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean.The National Park System Advisory Board's National Historic Landmarks Committee unanimously voted for the nomination earlier this month.If approved, it would join other well-known California national landmarks such as the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, the Rose Bowl and Hearst Castle.It now goes to the full National Park System Advisory Board, which would recommend landmark designation to the secretary of the Department of the Interior. The interior secretary ultimately has final approval.Wright's design "came from the great cathedrals of redwoods of Northern California," said Evanne St. Charles, a senior associate with Architectural Resources Group, who helped with the chapel's historic landmark application.Wayfarers is part of the Swedenborgian Church.