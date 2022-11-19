Wayne Brady juggles AMA hosting job with preps for 'Dancing with the Stars' finale

The red carpet has been rolled out... and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. for Sunday's "American Music Awards." Wayne Brady will take the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touches to the evening.

LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet has been rolled out... and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown L.A. for Sunday's "American Music Awards." Wayne Brady will take the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touches to the evening. It will also be "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

"It means that I get to be in the same room as so many people that I love very much," said Maile Brady.

But with so many music stars in the room...who ranks number one for Maile? Turns out father does NOT know best.

"Drake!" said Maile.

"Beyonce!" said Wayne.

"Is Beyonce gonna be there? I believe she's nominated but I don't know if she's gonna be there," said Maile. "If it's Beyonce, then I might not be able to go because I would faint. I am shaking thinking about it. I love Beyonce."

Wayne loves that he's made the final four this season on "Dancing with the Stars." So as he rehearses for both shows, his "Dancing" partner Witney Carson says she's grateful Wayne catches on quickly-especially with such limited time and a freestyle number that pretty much requires you wow the crowd!

"We're going to do what we always do and that's focus on how we can show everybody how great of a performer he is," said Carson.

"The company mandate is "have a blast" because if you have a blast, the audience has a blast with you," said Brady.

The 50th American Music Awards air Sunday, November 20, on ABC.

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale will air Monday, November 21, on Disney+.