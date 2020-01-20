Traffic

Waze promises fix after Atlantic City casino-goers directed to New Jersey wilderness

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey -- Waze, an app that provides traffic conditions and directions, is promising a fix after some drivers who were looking for Atlantic City ended up in the wild woods.

Police in Jackson Township, New Jersey put out a warning after at least 10 drivers - who thought they were heading to the Borgata Casino and Resort - became stuck on the sandy, unpaved roads of the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area in Ocean County.

"The wildlife area is comprised of more than 12,000 acres, mainly located in Jackson and Plumsted townships, which is about 45 miles away from the actual Borgata Casino in Atlantic City," police pointed out in a warning posted on Facebook.

According to police, the bad directions only impacted users who tapped on an advertisement for the Borgata inside the Waze app.

Police say Waze is working on the problem and will hopefully have it fixed by Tuesday.

In the meantime, they're warning drivers to double-check their directions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficatlantic cityjackson townshipcasinowaze
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News