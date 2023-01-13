LA Mayor Bass declares state of emergency as SoCal braces for more rain

Preparations are underway in Ventura County to ensure areas prone to flooding and mudflows are ready to handle the rain.

As another round of storms make its way toward Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency as the city recovers from recent wind and rain damage.

The storm is expected to move in late Friday night and continue through Monday. A stronger front is expected to arrive Saturday, with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late afternoon or evening.

Additional rain is bad news for crews that are still working to clean up after this week's storms. A number of highway closures were still in place Friday due to mudslides or other damage, and a sinkhole that developed on a Chatsworth roadway and swallowed two vehicles continued growing in size. That sinkhole on Iverson Road was estimated to have grown to about 45 feet deep while spanning the entire roadway. The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday approved $500,000 in emergency funding to expedite repairs of the sinkhole.

Another $450,000 was approved for storm repairs to Mulholland Drive between Summit Circle and Bowmont Drive.

City News Service contributed to this report.