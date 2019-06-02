3.1 earthquake strikes near Glen Avon in Riverside County

GLEN AVON, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake has struck near Glen Avon in Riverside County on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey says.The temblor hit 2.5 miles north-northwest of Glen Avon and 3.7 miles southwest of Fontana.The earthquake happened at 7:19 p.m., according to the geological survey.Residents reported feeling the quake in areas such as Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Jurupa Valley and Riverside, to name a few.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.