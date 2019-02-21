WEATHER

5 Freeway through Grapevine closed due to snow, icy conditions

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow prompted the closure of both directions of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.

Snow prompted the closure of both directions of the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine as a particularly cold storm brought snow to some low elevations in Southern California.

California Highway Patrol officials tweeted the closure and showed a video of a thick layer of snow covering the sides of the slick 5 Freeway.



Earlier, snow flurries forced the use of snow plows in an effort to keep the rural section of the roadway open.

Last Sunday, the 5 Freeway was closed around the same area because of heavy snow from another storm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertraffictraffic delayroad closureI-5CHPcalifornia highway patrolsevere weatherLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
Wet February alleviates drought in California
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow possible for all of Southern California except coast
Wet February alleviates drought in California
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Torrance motor officer hurt in crash on 405 Fwy. near Long Beach
SoCal snow levels plummet due to cold air blast
Las Vegas gets rare snow, could see up to 3 inches
Some IE school districts cancel classes due to snow
Snow may cause 5 Fwy over Grapevine to shut down again
Show More
AT&T hiring 125 employees in Cerritos
Pope Francis calls for 'concrete' action at start of sex abuse summit
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow in Vegas, self-driving Teslas
Bodycam video shows deadly confrontation between deputy, man
Suspect ID'd in 1973 murder of 11-year-old Newport Beach girl
More News