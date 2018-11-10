WEATHER

Calmer winds in SoCal Saturday could bring relief to firefight

EMBED </>More Videos

Despite an ongoing red flag warning, a break in strong winds on Saturday may help diminish fire danger for a day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Calmer Santa Ana winds Saturday may help give firefighters a break as they continue to fight the destructive Woolsey Fire, but the dangerous gusts are expected to return Sunday.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny and warm conditions with a high of 81.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, a high of 82 is expected.

Beach communities will be 75 and a sunny day is in store.

The mountain areas will see cold as temperatures reach 54.

Deserts will be cool and breezy with a high of 70.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
More Weather
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire chars 35,000 acres; 250k under evacuations
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Dozens of Malibu homes destroyed by Woolsey Fire
'I thought I was going to die': Woman drives through flames to flee Malibu wildfire
Woolsey Fire gets closer to Pepperdine
NOAA satellite imagery shows California fires from space
Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres
Show More
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
FIRE MAP: Woolsey Fire headed to the ocean
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
4,500-acre Hill Fire in Santa Rosa Valley diminishing
Family loses home of 21 years to Woolsey Fire
More News